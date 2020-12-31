Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

