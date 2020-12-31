Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Shares Gap Up to $61.00

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $63.50. Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) shares last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 78,283 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.76. The stock has a market cap of £104.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) Company Profile (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.