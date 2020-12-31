Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of SRGA opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.