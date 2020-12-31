Switcheo (SWTH) Market Cap Reaches $29.02 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Switcheo has a market cap of $29.02 million and $204,450.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00563898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00159521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00309530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00086623 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,222,552,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,145,678,944 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

