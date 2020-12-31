Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.83. Symrise has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

