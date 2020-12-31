Talanx AG (TLX.F) (FRA:TLX) Shares Down 0.1%

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (FRA:TLX) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.52 ($37.08) and last traded at €31.64 ($37.22). 122,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.68 ($37.27).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.74.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) Company Profile (FRA:TLX)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

