Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 3,977 Shares

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

