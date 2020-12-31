TCASH (TCASH) Market Cap Hits $105,156.94

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One TCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a market cap of $105,156.94 and approximately $118,081.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TCASH has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004642 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001742 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005267 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001146 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . TCASH's official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

