TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.14.

TEL opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders have sold a total of 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

