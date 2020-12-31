Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Technical Communications stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Technical Communications has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.
About Technical Communications
