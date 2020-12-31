Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Telefónica by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Telefónica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefónica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.