Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $951.09

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 951.09 ($12.43) and last traded at GBX 949.50 ($12.41), with a volume of 195468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 927 ($12.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 923.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 848.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 31.10 and a quick ratio of 31.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.59%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

