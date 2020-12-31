Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) (LON:TEG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) (LON:TEG)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217.81 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65). Approximately 42,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 151,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.75 ($2.58).

The company has a market capitalization of £133.96 million and a P/E ratio of -70.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34.

In other Ten Entertainment Group plc (TEG.L) news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £1,462,600 ($1,910,896.26).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

