Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,029,004.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,089.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 67.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.