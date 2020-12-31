TENT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $71,482.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. TENT has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $71,482.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00563568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00159951 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304419 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00082671 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,425,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,347,908 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

