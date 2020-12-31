Terence R. Montgomery Sells 6,000 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IEA opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of 281.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

