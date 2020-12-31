Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 781000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$958,170.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

