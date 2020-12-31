Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.12.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019,822 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,139 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $23,861,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,561 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

