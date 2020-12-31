The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 138,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

