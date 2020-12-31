The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,697 shares of company stock valued at $31,302,731. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

The Lovesac stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $659.71 million, a P/E ratio of -345.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

