The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.00

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.62 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $490,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,697 shares of company stock worth $31,302,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

