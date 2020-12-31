The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) Trading Down 0.7%

The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG)’s share price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.01 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.08 ($0.76). Approximately 73,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 144,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The firm has a market cap of £56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.19.

The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) Company Profile (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

