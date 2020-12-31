The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRSC. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,297.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Providence Service by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Providence Service by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Providence Service by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

