The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 0.8%

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $35.92. 2,211,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,217,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

