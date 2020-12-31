The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.45. The9 shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The9 by 1,653.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

