The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.45. The9 shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.
About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.
