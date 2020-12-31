TheStreet Upgrades Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to “C-“

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on GVA. BidaskClub upgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
GVA opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.56.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
