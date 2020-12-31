TheStreet Upgrades Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to “C-“

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GVA. BidaskClub upgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

GVA opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 147.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,114,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

