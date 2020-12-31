Thingschain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,085.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $75,410.35 and approximately $7,085.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,585.16 or 1.00072875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00021487 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00042008 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

