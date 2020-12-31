Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $363,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $371,070.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

