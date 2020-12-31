ThoreNext (THX) One Day Volume Hits $3,543.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $3,543.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00130361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00569148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00162955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00311463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00050130 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

