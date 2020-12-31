Tidex Token Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $970,582.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00129868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00567711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00162338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00309566 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.