Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Titanium shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

