TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TMR opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.93.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

