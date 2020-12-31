Tokenomy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $268,449.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Tokenomy has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $268,449.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00297398 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.65 or 0.01982719 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

