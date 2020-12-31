TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

BLD opened at $187.40 on Monday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.61.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TopBuild by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TopBuild by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 53,096 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.