TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $154.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after buying an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $14,455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $8,610,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $7,631,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.73. 428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,031. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $200.32. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

