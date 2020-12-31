Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Torstar Co. (OTCMKTS:TORSF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit