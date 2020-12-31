Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.85

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tosoh alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.