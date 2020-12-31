Traders Buy High Volume of Park Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,746 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 775% compared to the average volume of 314 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

