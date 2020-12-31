Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,358 put options on the company. This is an increase of 621% compared to the typical volume of 466 put options.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACI. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.