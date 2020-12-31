Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,615 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical volume of 2,236 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after buying an additional 1,229,697 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 792,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,810,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 354,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $86.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

