TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Raised to $19.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRSWF. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

