Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $249.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $522,047 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 7.5% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

