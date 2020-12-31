Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $391.46

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 391.46 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 45212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55.

In other Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) news, insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,229 shares of company stock valued at $283,663,511.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

