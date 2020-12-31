TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

TCBK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.74. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. AJO LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

