Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $6.20. Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 16,857 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

