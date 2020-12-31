Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Insider James Kelly Acquires 15,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) insider James Kelly bought 15,000 shares of Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,643.06).
Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 40.30 ($0.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.30. Trident Royalties Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.
About Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L)
