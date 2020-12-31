Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Insider James Kelly Acquires 15,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) insider James Kelly bought 15,000 shares of Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,643.06).

Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 40.30 ($0.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.30. Trident Royalties Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

About Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L)

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

