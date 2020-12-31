Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Down 14.2%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s stock price fell 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $12.63. 3,775,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,293,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

TRIT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Triterras in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

