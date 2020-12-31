trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.91 Million

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $40.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.52 million to $46.43 million. trivago posted sales of $172.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $298.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.08 million to $304.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $555.48 million, with estimates ranging from $490.39 million to $584.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.29. 3,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,413. The company has a market cap of $805.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

