TrueFeedBack (TFB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $312,517.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $312,517.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00563248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00159104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00308622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00083983 BTC.

