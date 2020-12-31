Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

